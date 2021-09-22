PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Throwing a football watching party? Then, Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, has a recipe for the perfect party food!

Chorizo and Roasted Corn Nachos

For the Pico de Gallo:

1 pound vine-ripe tomatoes (4 medium), cored and diced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon finely grated lime zest

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro

2 garlic cloves, finely grated

½ red onion, diced

½ Serrano chile, stemmed, seeded, and minced

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the Roasted Corn:

3 cups corn kernels (from 4 cobs)

½ cup olive oil

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the Chorizo:

1 tablespoon olive oil

8 ounces fresh chorizo, casing removed

Purchased Guacamole

To Assemble:

1 (13-ounce) bag tortilla chips

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

2 cups (8-ounce bag) shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Pickled jalapeno slices

Sour cream

Crumbled cotija cheese

Lime wedges

Directions:

Make the Pico de Gallo: In a medium bowl, toss all the pico de gallo ingredients to combine. Set aside while you prepare the nachos.

Make the Roasted Corn: Preheat the broiler. On a sheet pan, toss all the roasted corn ingredients together to coat. Broil until golden and lightly charred, 4 to 5 minutes. Set aside. Set the oven to 450 degrees.

Cook the Chorizo: In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the chorizo and cook, using a wooden spoon to break it up, until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Set aside.

Make the Guacamole: Combine all the guacamole ingredients in a medium bowl and mash with a fork until chunky. Set aside.

Assemble the Nachos: On a sheet pan, lay out half the bag of tortilla chips. sprinkle with half of the roasted corn and top with half the chorizo. Scatter half the black beans over the corn and chorizo and then sprinkle with half the cheese. Repeat this layering process starting with the remaining tortilla chips, finishing with the cheese. Bake until the cheese has melted and the chips are crisp, 8 to 10 minutes.

Spoon the pico de gallo and guacamole over the cheese and then garnish with pickled jalapeno slices. Dollop sour cream on top and garnish with crumbled cotija cheese. Serve immediately with lime wedges alongside.

Serves: 8 to 10