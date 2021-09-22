PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some families who were expecting a child tax credit payment a week ago still have not received it.

Remember the advance child tax credit — a key part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan? It provides cash every month to millions of American families.

The program began with payments in July and August, with no major glitches until now.

“July and August came, we had no issues,” said Chamar Clary of Ben Avon. “But then last Wednesday when we were supposed to receive this month’s, it still says that we’re eligible, but we have not yet received it.”

Clary, her husband and 5-year-old child are pretty typical of what KDKA has been hearing from many in the area – the September deposit is late, causing stress for many.

“It’s fairly important to us because I did work my budget around it this month because it was so reliable the past two months, and it was marketed as being a reliable source of income to us,” Clary said.

At $300 per month for children under 6 years old and $250 for kids up to 11 years old, the dollars add up. One parent with four children told KDKA that he really misses the $1,000 he was supposed to get last week.

An IRS spokesperson would not go on camera to talk about what happened but sent a statement, saying:

“We are aware of instances where some individuals have not yet received their September payments. . . .The IRS is currently looking into this situation, and we will share more information as soon as possible.”

CBS has learned that last month, about 15 percent of those getting direct deposits were somehow switched to check by mail, which obviously takes longer to receive. Clary hopes the IRS will come through soon.

“I know that they are probably overworked right now and they’re so backlogged from tax season and issuing all the COVID stimulus payments, but I’m hopeful they will be able to get a handle on it and get people what they were told they were going to get,” Clary said.

If you don’t receive your child tax credit payment deposited in your bank or by mail in the next week or so, call your local congressman’s office for help.