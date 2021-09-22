By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people were wounded and one is in critical condition after being shot on Lemington Avenue on Tuesday night.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 11:30 p.m., officers were called to Lemington Avenue just past Lincoln Avenue for reports of a person shot.
Once they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg but was conscious and talking to medics.
He was taken to the hospital to be treated.
Meanwhile, police were then told of a second victim who arrived at an area hospital in critical condition after being shot in the chest.
No suspect has been named and police are investigating.
