PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people were wounded and one is in critical condition after being shot on Lemington Avenue on Tuesday night.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 11:30 p.m., officers were called to Lemington Avenue just past Lincoln Avenue for reports of a person shot.

Once they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg but was conscious and talking to medics.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Meanwhile, police were then told of a second victim who arrived at an area hospital in critical condition after being shot in the chest.

No suspect has been named and police are investigating.

