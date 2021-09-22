By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The road to the Stanley Cup begins today in Cranberry Township.
After the Penguins’ first-round exit in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs to the New York Islanders, the team reports to the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex for training camp.
The team has invited 54 skaters and six goalies to training camp.
All practices will be free and open to the public.
A full training camp practice schedule can be found on the Penguins' website at this link.
In less than one week, the Penguins will play their first preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, September 27 at PPG Paints Arena.