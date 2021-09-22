By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Staff at the University of Pittsburgh are campaigning to unionize.
Organizers launched a website dedicated to their union drive called "Pitt Staff Union."
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the staff will partner with the United Steelworkers for their unionization efforts.
It will represent a large group of employees who aren't faculty or graduate students.
The union would encompass the staff at all five of Pitt’s campuses.