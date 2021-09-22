CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Staff at the University of Pittsburgh are campaigning to unionize.

Organizers launched a website dedicated to their union drive called “Pitt Staff Union.”

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the staff will partner with the United Steelworkers for their unionization efforts.

It will represent a large group of employees who aren’t faculty or graduate students.

The union would encompass the staff at all five of Pitt’s campuses.