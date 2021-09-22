By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools laid out what would have to happen for a school to close should they experience a COVID-19 outbreak.READ MORE: Running Water Leads To Flooding Of Downtown Hotel
The district says that if 5% of a school’s students and staff have “confirmed” COVID-19 cases over a 14-day period, the school would shut down for a maximum of two weeks.
The district could also trigger a shutdown if simultaneous outbreaks happen in three classrooms or groups, such as a team or the school band.READ MORE: One Victim In Critical Condition After Shooting On Lemington Avenue
Staff shortages caused by quarantines could also lead to school closures.
Over the past 14 days, the district has reported 98 cases of COVID-19 across all schools.MORE NEWS: Steelers Rookies Pack Meals At Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
The district’s full plan can be found on their website at this link.