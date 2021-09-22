By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Five Pittsburgh Steelers are among the Modern-Era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Expected To Play Against Cincinnati Bengals After Pec Injury
On the list: receiver Hines Ward, who has advanced as a semifinalist in the past, tight end Heath Miller, defensive lineman Casey Hampton, linebacker Hardy Nickerson Sr. and kicker Gary Anderson.
The #Steelers are well represented among the Modern Era nominees for the @ProFootballHOF Class of 2022. #PFHOF22
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 22, 2021READ MORE: Steelers Rookies Pack Meals At Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
Over the summer, five people with the Steelers organization were enshrined as members of the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021.
The list will be cut to 25 semifinalists in November, then down to 15 finalists in January. The Hall of Fame Selection Committee will meet early next year to determine the class.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Injures Pec
The full list of nominees can be found here.