PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Most of Southwestern Pennsylvania caught an early afternoon break from the precipitation, but an approaching cold front is moving our way and bringing showers and the potential for severe thunderstorms.

As the front crosses, we have the potential for some showers, heavy rain at times and a few strong storms capable of producing damaging wind or an isolated tornado.

The best timeline will be from 2 p.m. through 9 p.m.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Western Pennsylvania, including Pittsburgh, as well as for parts of Ohio and West Virginia until 10 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/uDrTFhgBad — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) September 22, 2021

After that, the system spins off to the east, leaving a few scattered showers overnight and through the early part of Thursday with gradual clearing later in the day.

The temperature will be warm for one last day today, and it will be humid, before much cooler air invades Thursday with highs only recovering to the lower 60s. That’s about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

The weekend looks pleasant with mainly sunshine and highs near 70 for the first weekend of fall, which arrives this afternoon.

