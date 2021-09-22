By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Nevada man accused of stalking a 15-year-old girl on social media for more than a year and driving to her home in West Mifflin to have sex with her has been sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison.
Renad Bautista was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in federal court to one count of travel with intent to engage in June.
Federal prosecutors say he first contacted the girl when she was 13 years old in August 2018
Police say he was "constantly contacting" the victim, allegedly making comments about having sex with her, asking for nudes and threatening to come to her home and kill her when she didn't immediately respond to his messages. He also sent mail to her house, police say.
Bautista was arrested in December 2019 when police say he drove from Las Vegas to West Mifflin to meet up with the girl.