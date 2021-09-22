Check out what’s coming up this SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Rich Walsh and Daisy Jade:

-Game Winning Drive: Blitzburgh Bus – It might be the most famous Game Winning Drive of all time – we take you inside the coveted Blitzburgh Bus!

-412 Fan’atics: Veronica and Albert Martinez from Houston – They’re showin’ Texas what it really means to be a football fan!

-Fan Feature: IWC – These insane underground wrestling antics will leave your jaw on the wrestling mat!

-412 Fan’atic: Vincent Murray – He’s such a big fan, he moved from Ohio to live next to Heinz field!

-Cave Painting: Larry Klu – A fan art giveaway by one of the best professional sports artists! Follow him on social to find out where to find them!

-Also featuring the Terrible Tailgate, along with Bob Collette with his Baldwin Van Fam

Watch Saturday at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. Or watch an encore episode at 11 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!

