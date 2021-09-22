SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Dozens of people are searching Wednesday night for a missing man from Washington County who hasn’t been heard from for several days.

Searchers met at South Strabane Township Community Park to map out their plan and make sure they’re not missing any spots in the search for 65-year-old John Ruffing.

Ruffing’s daughters say he took off Saturday afternoon at his home on Gina Drive in the Windsor Highlands area of South Strabane. The big concern, his daughters say, is that the Vietnam veteran walked off without his medication. They say he takes medication for his heart, blood pressure and leukemia. He’s had strokes in the past, so Ruffing’s daughters are worried he could have been disoriented when he took off and doesn’t know how to get back home.

“That’s what we are afraid of. If someone picked him up and he doesn’t know where he belongs, and what if he told them some other place and doesn’t even know? We’ve been checking with the hospitals, with City Mission,” said daughter Lauren Ruffing.

Ruffing was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with the words, “Colonial Williamsburg” on it, tan shorts and black work boots. His daughters say he also has tattoos on his forearms that say “Deb” and “bunny”.

Meantime, South Strabane Township Police have also been actively looking for Ruffing. They have a command post set up at the Public Works Department and have been using things like drones, a helicopter and a K-9 bloodhound search team to look for him. Police, firefighters and first responders are also doing a ground search of the area.

If you see Ruffing, call 911.