By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed Antonio Brown on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 List.READ MORE: Report: Antonio Brown Kicked Out Of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Practice After Altercation With Titans Player
The former Steelers wide receiver will likely he will miss Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.
We've added WR Antonio Brown to the reserve/COVID-19 list.
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 22, 2021
Brown joined the Bucs last year. He recorded 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight games.
He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Steelers.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.