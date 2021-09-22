CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed Antonio Brown on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 List.

The former Steelers wide receiver will likely he will miss Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Brown joined the Bucs last year. He recorded 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight games.

He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Steelers.

