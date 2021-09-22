By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man has been arrested in connection with threats and antisemitic comments made in Squirrel Hill earlier this week.
Pittsburgh Police say 30-year-old Tyrone Correll was charged with simple assault, harassment and ethnic intimidation. He’s also facing multiple charges stemming from his arrest, including aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
Two people reported being verbally assaulted in Squirrel Hill early Monday morning.
Police say the first victim said someone shouted antisemitic comments at him near the intersection of Murray Avenue and Nicholson Street around 6 a.m.
Around that same time, another victim told police a man on Nicholson Street confronted him and yelled profanities. The suspect didn't make any physical or verbal threats.
No one was hurt.