By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 513 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 359 are confirmed and 154 are probable cases.
There have been 8,085 total hospitalizations and 118,357 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,128.

The age groups of the newly reported cases follow:
Age Group Cases
00-04 24
05-12 56
13-18 34
19-24 43
25-49 189
50-64 69
65+ 50
— Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 21, 2021
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: