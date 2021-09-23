CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 513 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 359 are confirmed and 154 are probable cases.

There have been 8,085 total hospitalizations and 118,357 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,128.

