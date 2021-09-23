By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh released a transportation plan for the next 50 years, and it includes several ambitious projects like gondolas and high-speed intercity transit.

The Mayor’s Office says the 2070 Mobility Vision Plan gives a roadmap to keep up past investments, address current disparities and meet future mobility needs.

“When we think about Pittsburgh, we think about innovation and that includes our transportation and mobility networks,” said Mayor Bill Peduto in a news release.

“After working with the community to define their vision for the future of transportation in Pittsburgh, DOMI has outlined a strategic path forward of what could be possible in the next five, 20 and 50-years.”

Other things on the list include rapid direct transit to the airport, three new river crossings and an urban terminal for vertical take-off and landing aircraft. There are also shorter-term investments like a connected bike network and green infrastructure street retrofits.

Department of Mobility Director Karina Ricks says while some may dismiss the plan as “fantastical or audacious,” 50 years is a long time. “Look back at how much has changed over the last fifty. It is critical we have a plan to guide us,” she said.

You can read the plan here.