By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – Two municipal buildings in Beaver County will once again be closed on Thursday as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
All New Brighton municipal buildings are shut down.
The closure affects the police, fire, and public works departments as well as the water treatment plant.
The Aliquippa city building is also off-limits to the public until further notice.
Beaver, Beaver Falls, and Monaca had also previously announced similar closures.