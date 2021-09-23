PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!

Most of today will be dry and even sunny. There will be spot showers here or there with light rain around. At this point, it appears the best chance for rain will come during the late morning and early afternoon hours.

The set-up today is interesting with strong winds out of the southwest expected through the day.

Normally you would expect southwest winds to bring warmth, but not in this case. It’s because upper lows are generally wrapped in cool air.

While these systems still have fronts with pockets of warm and cool air, they do have some key differences. One of the main differences is the presence of occluded fronts.

These fronts are places where the pool of cold air has caught up to the pool of warm air. As the cold air continues to move faster than the warm air, it lifts the warm air up. This can cause cloudy skies and light drizzle to develop around the upper low.

The core of the system will see cloudy skies, but we will remain on the outer bounds of the system so we won’t see just clouds today but some sunshine too.

Looking ahead Friday is looking completely dry with high in the upper 60s.

We should hit the low 70s for highs on Saturday with spot afternoon showers around as a cool front slides through.

Temperatures will briefly dip to the 60s again for highs on Sunday before we warm up again.

