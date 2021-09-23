By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf says $24 million in state funding is still available to address community violence.
The Violence Intervention and Prevention fund is meant to support local measures to stop gun and group violence in regions that are experiencing high rates of violent crime.
“We cannot overstate how painful and damaging gun violence is to our communities. The fear, stress and grief gun violence leaves in its wake hurts every member of our communities,” Gov. Wolf said.
"This funding will provide communities and organizations with resources to implement or support programs that are tackling community violence. I'm grateful to those who are taking steps every day to keep their communities safe and I urge them to apply for this opportunity."
Awards range from $50,000 to $2,000,000. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15.