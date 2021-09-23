By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has filed a brief in Harrisburg over the mask debate in schools.
Shapiro says in the brief that Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam does have the power to mandate masks.
It is in response to a lawsuit that claims she does not. The lead plaintiff is State Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman.
He said Beam needs to follow regulatory laws on school masks, but Shapiro said she already has that power.
A judge in Commonwealth Courts will decide soon.