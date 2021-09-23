By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KITTANNING, Pa. (KDKA) – An Armstrong County state trooper has been cited over allegations of unwarranted use of force.
The state police say trooper Nickolas Elliott was issued a citation Thursday for a summary offense of harassment.
The charge stems from an allegation of unwarranted use of force. “PSP does not tolerate such action in any situation and takes these allegations seriously,” state police said in a news release.
Elliott enlisted in Oct. 2016 and is assigned to the patrol section of Troop D, Kittanning.
He’s been suspended without pay pending the resolution of the criminal charge against him.