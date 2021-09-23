By: KDKA-TV News Staff
The NWS Pittsburgh Storm Survey team confirmed the damage near Sandy Lake Thursday.
The tornado brought winds with speeds up to 100 mph and traveled about a quarter of a mile from 6:20 to 6:21 p.m. Its max width was 90 yards.
The NWS Pittsburgh Storm Survey team confirmed EF-1 (max wind 100mph) damage occurred near Sandy Lake in Mercer County, PA yesterday September 22, 2021. This is the 23rd tornado in Mercer County since 1950 and the first since June 16, 2019. More info to come later.
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) September 23, 2021
Below is the additional information from the damage survey in Mercer County. pic.twitter.com/cju0j9tFVA
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) September 23, 2021
The NWS says it’s the 23rd tornado in Mercer County since 1950, but the first since the summer of 2019.
A cold front brought storms to the Pittsburgh area Wednesday, prompting a Tornado Watch for most of the area and two Tornado Warnings for parts of Butler and Venango counties.