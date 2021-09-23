CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The North Hills School District varsity football team will not be playing against Woodland Hills School District on Friday due to COVID-19 protocols.

On Tuesday, the district informed the community there was a possibility of a game cancellation.

The JV game at Martorelli Stadium originally planned for Saturday has also been canceled.

The decision comes after consultation with WPIAL, according to the district.

WPIAL will decide whether the canceled game counts as a forfeit or a no contest.