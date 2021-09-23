By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Congratulations are in order for 17-year-old Madison Stokes.
Stokes is a Pa. Cyber student and she won a bronze medal at the NAACP Academic Olympics.
She submitted a project titled “The Effect Of Sleep On A Student’s GPA” for the STEM medicine and health category.
In her research, she found students were willing to stay up later in order to achieve a higher GPA.
Congratulations, Madison!