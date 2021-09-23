CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Madison Stokes, NAACP Academic Olympics, PA cyber, Pittsburgh News, STEM education

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Congratulations are in order for 17-year-old Madison Stokes.

READ MORE: GRAMMY-Nominated SaulPaul Plays Set At CARES CommuniTEA Cafe

Stokes is a Pa. Cyber student and she won a bronze medal at the NAACP Academic Olympics.

READ MORE: One Person Killed In Shooting On Saint Clair Avenue In Clairton

She submitted a project titled “The Effect Of Sleep On A Student’s GPA” for the STEM medicine and health category.

In her research, she found students were willing to stay up later in order to achieve a higher GPA.

MORE NEWS: Woman Arrested, Charged With Aggravated Assault After Stabbing Man In Domestic Incident

Congratulations, Madison!