By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is dead after they were hit and killed by the driver of a vehicle in Monroeville.
The crash happened Thursday night on Route 22 near the Sheetz. Police and first responders are on the scene.
A source tells KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso that a man was trying to cross Route 22 when he was hit.
The lanes going eastbound are closed and one last westbound is open.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.