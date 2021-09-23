CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Pens are also without captain Sidney Crosby as they kick off training camp.
Filed Under:Evgeni Malkin, Hockey, Local TV, NHL, Penguins, Penguins Training camp, Pittsburgh Penguins

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin, who’s recovering from knee surgery, will be out for at least the first two months of the season, General Manager Ron Hextall said Thursday.

READ MORE: Penguins Open Training Camp At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex On Wednesday

Malkin underwent successful surgery over the summer after he was injured in a collision during a game against the Bruins in March.

He missed the final six weeks of the regular season and the playoffs.

He wasn’t expected to be ready for training camp, which started Thursday, but now Hextall says it’ll be at least two months before he’s back.

MORE NEWS: Evgeni Malkin, Jake Guentzel, Kris Letang Ranked Among Best 50 Players By NHL Network

The Pens are also without captain Sidney Crosby, who underwent a wrist procedure earlier this month that’s expected to keep him out for a minimum of six weeks.