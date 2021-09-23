By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin, who’s recovering from knee surgery, will be out for at least the first two months of the season, General Manager Ron Hextall said Thursday.READ MORE: Penguins Open Training Camp At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex On Wednesday
Malkin underwent successful surgery over the summer after he was injured in a collision during a game against the Bruins in March.
He missed the final six weeks of the regular season and the playoffs.
Get well soon, @emalkin71geno! https://t.co/5xfdxWaDhJREAD MORE: Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby Will Miss Start Of Camp After Undergoing Wrist Surgery
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 23, 2021
He wasn’t expected to be ready for training camp, which started Thursday, but now Hextall says it’ll be at least two months before he’s back.MORE NEWS: Evgeni Malkin, Jake Guentzel, Kris Letang Ranked Among Best 50 Players By NHL Network
The Pens are also without captain Sidney Crosby, who underwent a wrist procedure earlier this month that’s expected to keep him out for a minimum of six weeks.