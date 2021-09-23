By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man had been shot in Beltzhoover and took himself to the hospital where he ultimately died on Wednesday evening.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, police were alerted via ShotSpotter for multiple rounds fired in the 100 block of Climax Street.

Detectives in the area saw a vehicle believed to be headed to the hospital with a victim who had suffered a critical gunshot wound.

Officers escorted the vehicle to the emergency bay of the hospital.

The victim was later pronounced dead inside the hospital.

He was identified as 26-year-old Daniel Brice of Pittsburgh.

Detectives found several shell casings in the 100 block of Climax Street.

No suspect has been named.