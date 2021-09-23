By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man had been shot in Beltzhoover and took himself to the hospital where he ultimately died on Wednesday evening.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Schools Board To Vote On Forming 'Education Crisis Intervention Committee'
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, police were alerted via ShotSpotter for multiple rounds fired in the 100 block of Climax Street.
Detectives in the area saw a vehicle believed to be headed to the hospital with a victim who had suffered a critical gunshot wound.
Officers escorted the vehicle to the emergency bay of the hospital.READ MORE: South Strabane Township Police Say Missing 65-Year-Old Man John Ruffing Found Safe
The victim was later pronounced dead inside the hospital.
He was identified as 26-year-old Daniel Brice of Pittsburgh.
Detectives found several shell casings in the 100 block of Climax Street.MORE NEWS: Ross Township Woman Charged In Capitol Insurrection Due In Court On Thursday
No suspect has been named.