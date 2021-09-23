CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Learning loss for students has been a big problem during the pandemic.

With that in mind, the Pittsburgh Public Schools is considering new policies that would address the negative impact the pandemic has had on students.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the board will vote on forming an “Education Crisis Intervention Committee.”

Part of the 30-member committee’s role would advise the district on how to use federal funding to address learning loss.