By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Learning loss for students has been a big problem during the pandemic.READ MORE: West Virginia Lowers COVID-19 Vaccination Rates Because Some Data Counted Twice
With that in mind, the Pittsburgh Public Schools is considering new policies that would address the negative impact the pandemic has had on students.READ MORE: South Strabane Township Police Say Missing 65-Year-Old Man John Ruffing Found Safe
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the board will vote on forming an “Education Crisis Intervention Committee.”MORE NEWS: Ross Township Woman Charged In Capitol Insurrection Due In Court On Thursday
Part of the 30-member committee’s role would advise the district on how to use federal funding to address learning loss.