By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – State police arrested a local high school student for allegedly assaulting two teachers.
It happened at Purchase Line High School on the border of Indiana and Clearfield counties Thursday morning.
Troopers say 18-year-old Christopher Dilts of Dixonville punched a male teacher several times. When a second male teacher tried to stop Dilts, troopers say Dilts hit him too.
Both teachers are expected to recover.
Dilts is in the Indiana County Jail. He’s charged with two counts of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment as well as one count of disorderly conduct.