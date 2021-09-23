CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Lindsay Ward
CLAIRTON (KDKA) – A man was killed in a shooting in Clairton early on Thursday morning.

According to Allegheny County Police, just before 1:30 a.m., they were called to the 400 block of Saint Clair Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Once they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the torso.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Allegheny County Police at 1-833-255-8477.

Lindsay Ward will have details from the scene on Your Day Pittsburgh.