CLAIRTON (KDKA) – A man was killed in a shooting in Clairton early on Thursday morning.
According to Allegheny County Police, just before 1:30 a.m., they were called to the 400 block of Saint Clair Avenue for reports of a shooting.
Once they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the torso.
He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is being asked to call Allegheny County Police at 1-833-255-8477.
Lindsay Ward will have details from the scene on Your Day Pittsburgh.