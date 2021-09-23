By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Singer-songwriter superstar Shawn Mendes is returning to Pittsburgh next year.READ MORE: Goodwill Seeks Participants For EARN, Work Ready Programs
Wonder: The World Tour will come to PPG Paints Arena on July 20.
🎵JUST ANNOUNCED🎵: Shawn Mendes is bringing Wonder: The World Tour to PPG Paints Arena on 7/20/22! Tickets on sale Thursday, October 7. Stay tuned for more details 🎵 pic.twitter.com/M2T2GuPeAMREAD MORE: EF-1 Tornado With Winds Up To 100 MPH Hits Mercer County
— PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) September 23, 2021
The tour has 64 arena dates spanning across North America, the UK and Europe. The North American leg of the tour kicks off in Portland before wrapping up in Newark.MORE NEWS: Kittanning State Trooper Cited Over Allegations Of Unwarranted Use Of Force
Tickets go on sale to the general public in North America on Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. local time.