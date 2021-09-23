CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Singer-songwriter superstar Shawn Mendes is returning to Pittsburgh next year.

Wonder: The World Tour will come to PPG Paints Arena on July 20.

The tour has 64 arena dates spanning across North America, the UK and Europe. The North American leg of the tour kicks off in Portland before wrapping up in Newark.

Tickets go on sale to the general public in North America on Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. local time.