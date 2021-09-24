CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 332 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 265 are confirmed and 67 are probable cases.

There have been 8,091 total hospitalizations and 118,689 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,128.

