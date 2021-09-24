By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 332 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 265 are confirmed and 67 are probable cases.
This is the COVID-19 Update for Sept. 24, 2021.
In the last 24 hours, 332 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 265 are confirmed cases and 67 are probable cases.
— Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 24, 2021
There have been 8,091 total hospitalizations and 118,689 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,128.
