By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – The Boppy Company is recalling more than 3 million newborn loungers due to a suffocation risk for infants.

The recall includes the original, preferred, and Pottery Barn kids loungers.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has reported eight deaths associated with the item since 2015.

According to the commission, infants can suffocate if they roll over or move into a position that can obstruct breathing.

“The problem is that it is a very tempting item for babies to sleep on and for parents to let their babies sleep on,” said Rachel Rabkin-Peachman of Consumer Reports.

Parents that own one are being asked to stop using them immediately.

You can get full details on which exact products, how to return the product, and how to get a refund on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website at this link.