By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER (KDKA) – The Butler Transit Authority has announced it is stopping its local service due to a driver shortage.READ MORE: Report: Attorneys For Christian Bey Want Certain Evidence Suppressed In Criminal Trial
According to its website, local service is shut down indefinitely and the earliest buses could resume regular service is early next month.READ MORE: Federal Judge Dismisses Some Of The Sexual Abuse Lawsuits Against Ohio State And Dr. Richard Strauss
The authority’s executive director said the reason is most of their drivers are sick.MORE NEWS: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Announces New Vaccine Lottery Incentives For Ohioans Between 12 And 25-Years-Old
Commuter routes will resume after the authority contracted those routes to Coach USA Lenzner.