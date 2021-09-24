By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A major food supply issue is taking shape at schools in Allegheny County.
The Pittsburgh Public Schools Director of Food Services tells our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette it's caused by the distribution industry facing staffing shortages and rising costs.
The superintendent of Woodland Hills says they’re experiencing the same issue.
Earlier this week, the Baldwin-Whitehall School District sent a letter to parents explaining that the district was facing its own supply shortages.
They’re asking those who can pack their own lunches to do so.