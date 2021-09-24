CRESCENT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A Crescent Township police officer is hurt in a head-on collision with another driver.
At this time, the condition of the officer and the other driver has not been released.
KDKA spoke to the Crescent Township police chief who says the officer involved was taken to Sewickley Hospital and believes the other driver may have been impaired at the time.
Both vehicles had to be towed away. and the police cruiser was totaled.
The collision happened before midnight along McGovern Boulevard and crews were on scene for hours.
State police are handling the investigation
