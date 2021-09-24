By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new plan is in the works for the soon-to-be-former GNC headquarters in downtown Pittsburgh.READ MORE: Farmers Across Pittsburgh Team Up With The Food Bank To Help Families In Need
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, New York real estate company Victrix LLC is considering a plan that would turn the building into several apartments.READ MORE: Person Hit, Killed By Driver Of Vehicle In Monroeville On Route 22
GNC announced earlier this year that they plan to move their headquarters to a complex in the Strip District.MORE NEWS: 'People Are Starting To Be A Little Careless:' Fatal Pedestrian Accidents Climbing Again Across Pennsylvania
They have been working on a sale of its downtown property since the start of 2021.