PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Happy Friday!

The sun is back today and should push high temperatures to near 70 degrees region-wide.

I have Pittsburgh’s high temperature hitting 71 degrees.

Winds will come in out of the southwest at around 10mph.

Our next rain chance is set to arrive on Saturday with most if not all rain coming during the afternoon as a cool front rolls through. Saturday morning should be dry but cloudy. The RPM weather model shows the first round of rain moving in as soon as noon in Pittsburgh.

That may be our best chance for rain all day long.

We will continue to have a couple more small chances for rain over the course of the afternoon though. Saturday evening should be dry along with Sunday morning where the Great Race is scheduled to be run at 9:00 a.m.

Sunday morning could be fairly windy. Sunday afternoon is looking pleasant with highs near 70 once again.

