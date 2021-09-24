By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Great Race is happening this weekend, prompting traffic changes around the Pittsburgh area.

Saturday at 9:30, the Junior Great Race and the Tot Trot are at Point State Park.

The 5k and 10k races are on Sunday. The 5k starts at 7:55 in Oakland with the handcycle racers followed by the runners and the 10k starts at 8:55 from Frick Park.

The road closures go down Forbes Avenue, Fifth Avenue and the Boulevard of the Allies with the finish line at the point. The closures will end after 11 a.m.

Nearly 40 Port Authority bus routes will also be detoured on Sunday for the Great Race. They’ll be in place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can see the list of detours here.