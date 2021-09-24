By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) – Haunted Hills Hayride is reopening Friday night two weeks after a shooting killed one teen and wounded another.

In a Facebook post, the business says they’ve hired a security company and everyone who enters will be searched for illegal and prohibited items.

Weapons of any kind, like guns, knives, pepper spray and tasers aren’t allowed, and neither are drugs and alcohol. Anyone who brings any of those items into the hayride will be turned over to police.

The business also says anyone 16 and younger must have an adult with them at all times.

The shooting on Sept. 11 killed 15-year-old Central Catholic student Steven Eason and injured a Penn Hills student, also 15.

Detectives said Eason was at the hayride with a group of friends when he saw the other victim fighting with the suspect. Police said he jumped in to try and help. According to investigators, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired three times, striking Eason and the other victim in the shoulder before taking off.

No arrests have been made yet.