By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Wolf administration wants people to remember fire safety as wildfire season begins.READ MORE: Dr. Freddie Fu, World-Renowned UPMC Doctor, Dies At 70
On Friday, leaders were in York County to talk about the increasing risk of wildfires. Typically, the fall wildfire season is in October and November in Pennsylvania.READ MORE: Butler County-Based Company Pleads Guilty To OSHA Violation That Resulted In Worker's Death
Leaders say everyone plays a role in keeping their neighbors safe and protecting our forests.
“Despite the persistent rain that we’ve seen throughout the summer and most recently, wildfires and brush fires remain a risk especially as we head into the fall wildfire season,” said state Fire Commission Bruce Trego.MORE NEWS: UPMC: If You Are Immunocompromised, Get A COVID-19 Booster Shot
Trego said 99 percent of all wildfires in Pennsylvania are caused by people.