By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is dead after they were hit and killed by the driver of a vehicle in Monroeville.
The crash happened on Route 22 at the intersection of Elliot Road just after 9:00 p.m.
First responders found an adult man had been hit by a car and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver remained on the scene and spoke with the police.
Allegheny County Police are investigating.