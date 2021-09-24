By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After paperless ticketing led to long lines outside Heinz Field last weekend, the Steelers are reminding fans to have their mobile tickets ready for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

More than 60,000 fans flocked to Heinz Field for the first time since 2019 last Sunday, but the first paperless season created long wait times.

Heinz Field says downloading the mobile tickets before leaving home will minimize the wait time.

If you don’t have a smart phone, the team will be there to help you out.

“Basically, we’re going to have people surrounding the stadium to make sure people who have those one-off issues, that we have people there to help them out,” said Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten.

Lauten says if you have any questions, call the Steelers ticket office ahead of time and they’ll walk you through it. You can learn more here.