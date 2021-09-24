By: KDKA-TV News Staff
The Steelers have ruled out wide receiver Diontae Johnson and linebacker Alex Highsmith due to injuries. Defensive lineman Carlos Davis is also out with an injury.
Diontae Johnson and Alex Highsmith are both out. TJ Watt was limited again today and is questionable for Sunday’s game. Ben was a full participant today and is expected to play against the Bengals along with Joe Haden and Devin Bush @KDKA
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) September 24, 2021
Linebacker T.J. Watt is questionable, while cornerback Joe Haden, linebacker Devin Bush and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger are expected to play.
A look at player injuries and practice participation for Week 3. @UPMCSportsMed https://t.co/6zRMTGPoHj
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 22, 2021
Watt was limited in practice this week after suffering a groin injury last Sunday against the Raiders. Haden, Bush and Roethlisberger were all full participants on Friday.