CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Joe Haden, Devin Bush and Ben Roethlisberger are expected to play.
Filed Under:Alex Highsmith, Ben Roethlisberger, Devin Bush, Football, Joe Haden, Local TV, NFL, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Steelers, T.J. Watt

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers will be missing some key players for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

READ MORE: Study: Odds Of School COVID-19 Flare-Up Lower With Mask Mandate

The Steelers have ruled out wide receiver Diontae Johnson and linebacker Alex Highsmith due to injuries. Defensive lineman Carlos Davis is also out with an injury.

READ MORE: Costco Limits Toilet Paper Purchases Again

Linebacker T.J. Watt is questionable, while cornerback Joe Haden, linebacker Devin Bush and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger are expected to play.

MORE NEWS: Squirrel Hill Grocery Store Hit With Consumer Alert

Watt was limited in practice this week after suffering a groin injury last Sunday against the Raiders. Haden, Bush and Roethlisberger were all full participants on Friday.