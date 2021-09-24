By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A grocery store in Squirrel Hill was hit with a consumer alert for multiple health violations.READ MORE: Haunted Hills Hayride Reopens Friday Night With New Security Measures
The Allegheny County Health Department posted the alert for New Young’s Oriental Grocery on Forward Avenue Thursday.
Even though the store isn’t allowed, the inspection report says food was being prepared on-site.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 5,071 New Cases, 34 Additional Deaths
In a walk-in cooler, an inspector says there was kimchi, pickles and other food unidentifiable because of mold. Inspectors say mouse droppings were also found on the cooler floor.
The inspection report lists dozens of other violations.MORE NEWS: Steelers Encourage Fans To Arrive 2 Hours Early, Download Mobile Tickets To Avoid Long Lines Sunday
Whenever the consumer alert is removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.