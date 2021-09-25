By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Medics as well as police and fire crews are conducting a river rescue nearby the 10th Street Bridge Saturday, according to Allegheny County dispatchers.
This is happening along the Monongahela River.
Dispatchers gave an update that crews have successfully rescued the victim around 2:20 p.m. and that the person is reportedly okay.
