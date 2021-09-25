By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An eagle is on the loose after escaping from the National Aviary this Saturday.READ MORE: Steelers LB T.J. Watt Downgraded Due To Injury, Will Not Play Sunday Against Cincinnati Bengals
The aviary says that a Steller’s Sea Eagle escaped from its habitat this morning.
Aviary staff are now trying to safely find and return it back to the habitat.READ MORE: Port Authority Approves 5-Year Agreement To Let Pitt, Chatham Students, Faculty And Staff Ride For Free
They urge the public not to approach the eagle if they see it because it may get spooked and fly away.
Instead, they ask anyone who sees it to call 412-323-7235.MORE NEWS: Mon Incline Free For 'Party On The Mount' Fundraiser
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details