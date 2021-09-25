Saturday, September 25, 2021 – Hey Pittsburgh Sports Fans! Artist Larry Klu is giving away (3) three art pieces to (3) Steelers fans! Follow him on his Social Media Pages (Instagram @LarryKlukaszewski, Twitter @LarryKlu, or his Larry Klu Foundation Facebook Page) to find clues to the whereabouts of this amazing work of art. THE SEARCH STARTS MONDAY! Finders keepers! The first person who finds it can hang in their own fan cave. Additional rules apply and can be read below. Good luck!

‘Cave Painting’ Search Rules

No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to participate.

How to Participate :

(a) Larry Klu (AKA the “ARTIST”) ‘Cave Painting’ (AKA the “artwork”) Search will begin on Monday, September 27, 2021 and end on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Search hours are from 12 PM-2 AM Mon-Sat. The sweepstake is promoted by KDKA-TV (the “station”).

(b) To participate in the Search, viewers must follow the ARTIST on their Social Media Pages, on which the ARTIST will provide three (3) clues regarding the whereabouts of the artwork.

(c) The search ends when the ‘Cave Painting’ is claimed by the first fan to locate the artwork, as determined by the party given temporary possession (heretofore “POSSESSOR”) of the artwork by the ARTIST. (In this case, THREE ART PIECES FOR THE FIRST THREE FANS).

(d) There can be only ONE CLAIMANT to the artwork, determined by the POSSESSOR and based solely on “first to arrive” and ask for the artwork. (In this case, THREE ART PIECES FOR THE FIRST THREE FANS).

(e) Disputes regarding “first to arrive” shall be resolved by the POSSESSOR and/or the ARTIST.

(f) Odds of winning depend on the number of participants.

(g) In the event that the artwork goes unclaimed, it will go back to the ARTIST.

(h) CLAIMANT, before taking possession of the artwork, must take a smartphone photo or video of themselves with the ARTWORK at the POSSESSOR’S location. They must also sign the CBS RELEASE FORM (including Claimant’s name and contact information).

(i) POSSESSOR will then alert the ARTIST and email the photo/video AND either a scan or photo of the CLAIMANT’S signed CBS RELEASE FORM to FanNation@KDKA.com.

Eligibility Restrictions :

(a) The search is open to viewing area residents who are eighteen (18 ) years of age or older. Employees and retirees of KDKA-TV, WPCW-TV, CBS Corporation, other television and radio stations in the Pittsburgh market, and their affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising agencies and their immediate family members and persons living in the same household are ineligible to participate or win.

(b) Winners must be eighteen (18) years of age or older.

(c) Viewers are eligible to participate only once every sixty days.

Prizes :

(a) One (1) winner will each receive one (1) artwork provided by the ARTIST.

Approximate prize value:

“Super Terry” Terry Bradshaw 12×18 Glossy Print, framed…value $100 “The Chief” Art Rooney 12×18 Glossy Print, framed…value $100 “Jack Splat” Jack Lamber 12×18 Glossy Print, framed…value $100

(b) The search will last Monday, September 27, 2021 and end on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Search hours are from 12 PM-2 AM Mon-Sat. Or it will end when the artwork is claimed.

(c) The first person to find the artwork using the clues on the ARTIST’S social media will win the artwork, and take full possession.

(d) When the artwork is claimed, the Possessor will alert ARTIST and/or email FanNation@KDKA.com, who will post via social media that the artwork has been claimed and the search is ended.

(c) CLAIMANT takes full responsibility for the artwork at the time of claim.

(d) The artwork may not be substituted for or redeemed for approximate cash value or any other prize.

Selection of Winners :

(a) Decisions of search sponsors with respect to the search are final.

(b) One (1) WINNER will be awarded artwork by following clues on the ARTIST’S social media and being the first person to claim the artwork. (In this case, THREE ARTS PIECES FOR THE FIRST THREE FANS.)

Conditions :

(a) Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the CLAIMANT.

(b) By participating in the search, the winner agrees to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this search. By accepting the artwork, each winner grants to Station the right to use the winner’s name, voice, picture, and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law). All expenses on receipt and use of artwork are the sole responsibility of the CLAIMANT. CLAIMANT, by acceptance of their prize, agree to release the ARTIST, Station, CBS, their respective parents and subsidiaries, and their respective advertising, promotion, and production agencies from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any prize-related activity.

Changes :

Search sponsors reserve the right to make changes in the rules of the search which will become effective upon announcement.

Official Rules/Winners List :

To obtain a copy of the official rules and/or winner’s list, please write in by Dec. 31, 2021 to:

‘Cave Painting’ Giveaway Rules

C/O KDKA-TV

420 Ft. Duquesne Blvd.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

RULES MAY ALSO BE FOUND ON FANNATIONKDKA.COM