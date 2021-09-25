*UPDATED*
(SEPTEMBER 25, 2021) Unfortunately, Fan N'ATion did not win the Mid-Atlantic #EmmyAward this year. But the Fan N'ATion team still considers it a WIN to be nominated with our first season; especially debuting during a pandemic. It's an honor to be nominated alongside some impeccable programming, and we congratulate the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers for their wins. Thanks to everyone at KDKA-TV and to our audience for all your support! Looking forward to another incredible year!
You can watch the full ceremony HERE.
(August 5, 2021) Fan N’ATion on KDKA-TV was honored to be nominated in its first season for a 2021 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Award for “Sports Program – Post-Produced or Edited”. The awards will be presented virtually on September 25 at 7 PM est. Visit HERE for more info on how to watch.
Other entries in the SPORTS PROGRAM – POST-PRODUCED OR EDITED (SINGLE PROGRAM) category include:
“New Heights: The Constant Motivator”- Philadelphia Flyers
Kevin Sutton, Director & Editor
Lauren Tancredi, Producer
Ryan Haagan, Cinematographer
Colin Passman, Cinematographer
Zach Weber, Cinematographer
Dave Dundas, Executive Producer
Maxwell Fararra, Executive Producer
Mark Zarthar, Executive Producer
“FAN N’ATION”- KDKA-TV2
Tina Veon, Executive Producer
“In The Room”- Pittsburgh Penguins
Jon Otte, Producer
Andrew McIntyre, Producer
Cody Shuckhart, Producer
Ryan Yorgen, Cinematographer
Ethan Mansberger, Motion Graphics
Michael Davenport, Director Of Production Operations
Aaron Spiegel, Motion Graphics
Leo McCafferty, Writer
Meghan McManimon, Cinematographer
Ryan Mill, Narrator
Evan Schall, Coordinating Producer
Jennifer Bullano Ridgley, Coordinating Producer
“Rutgers Football Story”- Awesome Films
Frick Weber, Producer
Jeff Stich, Producer
Kevin MacConnell, Executive Director
Jordan Wolkstein, Creative Director
Adam Obirek, Videographer
“Pitt Beyond The Script, Episode 19”- Awesome Films
Paul Barto, Executive Producer
Casey Garrow, Producer
Michael Nicolazzo, Producer
Aaron Krol, Editor
Jason Mortimer, Videographer
Mike Szivos, Art Director/Motion Graphics
Davone Bonneau, Editor
“The Standard: Camping at Home”- Pittsburgh Steelers
Emile Khoury, Coordinating Producer/Editor
Alec Balenciaga, Producer/Videographer
Jason Pischke, Art Director
Missi Matthews, Reporter
