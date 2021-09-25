*UPDATED*

(SEPTEMBER 25, 2021) Unfortunately, Fan N’ATion did not win the Mid-Atlantic #EmmyAward this year. But the Fan N’ATion team still considers it a WIN to be nominated with our first season; especially debuting during a pandemic. It’s an honor to be nominated alongside some impeccable programming, and we congratulate the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers for their wins. Thanks to everyone at KDKA-TV and to our audience for all your support! Looking forward to another incredible year!

You can watch the full ceremony HERE.

(August 5, 2021) Fan N’ATion on KDKA-TV was honored to be nominated in its first season for a 2021 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Award for “Sports Program – Post-Produced or Edited”. The awards will be presented virtually on September 25 at 7 PM est. Visit HERE for more info on how to watch.

