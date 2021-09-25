PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s a death that has trouble a family and a community for six years now.

Codi Joyce’s death was ruled as a homicide in 2015 after he was found at a house party, however, no arrests have been made.

The Joyce family, along with friends, took to county steps Saturday to call for some movement in the case. The family has vowed not to rest until they see somebody charged with their son’s murder.

They say the case is in the hands of the district attorney but he refuses to press charges.

“Six years later we’re still trying to get justice for his murder,” said John Joyce, Codi’s dad. “Something that should’ve been solved in the first week of this crime.”

23-year-old Codi, who also went by “Geno” was at a house party in Munhall when he died.

The medical examiner said the death was ruled as a homicide because he was put in a chokehold but the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office at the time said the case wasn’t prosecutable.

Geno’s dad disagrees.

“We’ve wanted a grand jury since day one and we feel there is enough evidence,” he said. “We know who killed him and they know who killed him since day one.”

The district attorney’s office said along with other evidence, the medical examiner couldn’t determine who caused Geno’s last breath.

Since nothing has been done, this isn’t the first time friends and family have gathered to call for justice on the county steps.

Geno’s dad says they’re tired of waiting.

“We have a family that is not only grieving for the loss of Codi,” said Joyce. “We have a family that doesn’t have closure on Codi’s case.”

The Joyce family wants a grand jury to call witnesses under oath and believe that there is enough information to prosecute.

Either way, John Joyce says they’ll continue to fight for justice for Geno.