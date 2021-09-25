By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A ceremony with a special honor was held on Friday for former Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl champion Max Starks.
Starks was one of many at Calvary Episcopal Church in Shadyside on Friday for the 163rd commencement of the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science.
While Starks is best known for his time playing football, he also has a strong passion for the field.
His mother and great grandfather were both in the funeral service field.
Starks says funeral directors are more important now than ever before.
“As we saw in this pandemic, we saw the mass casualty of life, and we look at how it was handled, it was because of the funeral directors,” Starks said.
Starks received an honorary degree at the ceremony.